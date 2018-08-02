Imran Khan made 22 year’s struggle to bring speedy progress, change in Pakistan: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Sarwar Thursday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had made some twenty two years struggle to bring speedy progress

and change in Pakistan.

The PTI had achieved heavy mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) Federal Capital, besides gaining majority support in other parts of the country, in the recent elections, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The PTI would form the government in Center as majority independent candidates had given full support to Imran Khan’s party, he added.

He said that his party would also establish government in Punjab.

The people had given their full support and confidence in the shape of votes to the party’s leader Imran Khan who has been struggling hard for the last 22 years to bring change in Pakistan, he said.

To a question regarding Opposition, Chaudhry Sarwar said that PTI might have tuff time due to strong Opposition which he added would help strengthen democracy.

He said that international observers had reported about free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He, however said that PTI Chairman had assured the Opposition parties for addressing their reservations regarding recounting.

To another question, he said as many as 19 independent candidates, who had won the recent elections, had joined the PTI.