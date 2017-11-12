Imran Khan involved in corruption, foreign funding cases: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahiduallah Khan Sunday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was involved in corruption and foreign funding cases.

Imran Khan was declared as an absconder form the court and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding his cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government did not deliver for the development and betterment of the province, he added.

He said Imran Khan was leveling baseless allegations and using derogatory language for others and rejected Imran Khan’s demand of early elections in the country.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had launched number of projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would bring economic revolution in Pakistan.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government overcame power load shedding and eliminated menace of terrorism from the country and the credit of such achievement goes to Nawaz Sharif.

Mushahidullah Khan said the country’s situation and circumstances were much batter as compared to 2013 when PML-N came into power.