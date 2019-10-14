Imran Khan informs Iranian leadership about situation in Occupied Kashmir: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the Iranian leadership about the grave situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and thanked Iran for its support for the oppressed Kashmiris.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran were three important brotherly countries of the Islamic world. Pakistan had historic and brotherly relations with both the countries, she added.

Dr Firdous said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia and Iran would prove to be a milestone for peace, stability and unity of the region.