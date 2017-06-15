Imran Khan has no proofs – will face music: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali on Thursday said Imran Khan has no proofs against

Sharif family and would face consequences.

All the family of Prime Minister had presented themselves

before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) setting a new history of the

country, he stated while talking to media at a police picket near

Judicial Academy.

He stated that doctors in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa were facing

difficulties but Imran Khan rather focussing on their issues moved

to Nathia Gali showing no concern on public issues.

Government had proved supremacy of constitution and rule of

law as the Prime Minister has appeared before the JIT.

Member National Assemblies (MNAs), Tahira Aurangzeb and

Shaista Malik were also present at the police picket.