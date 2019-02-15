UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 (APP):Pakistan has told the United Nations that the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing a number of people-centric policies designed to eliminate poverty by boosting sustainable economic growth of the country.
“These policies are aimed at reducing inequality by promoting financial inclusion, agricultural growth, rural development, provision of educational opportunities, access to health care and poverty eradication,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said.
Imran Khan government working to address poverty: Maleeha tells UN
