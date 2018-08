ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan terming the torching of schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, more than half of them girls’ schools as “shocking and condemnable” said Friday it was not “acceptable…”.

“We will ensure security for schools as we are committed to focusing on education, especially girls’ education which is integral to Naya Pakistan,” said Imran Khan in a tweet posted on his twitter account.