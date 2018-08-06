Imran Khan nominated as PTI candidate for PM’s office

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):The Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday adopted a resolution unanimously, nominating the party’s Chairman Imran Khan as their parliamentary leader and candidate for the office of the prime minister.

The resolution to this effect was moved by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the maiden meeting of PTI Parliamentary Party held here at a hotel.

All the newly elected PTI members of the national assembly gave standing ovation to the PTI chairman after his nomination as party’s parliamentary leader.

Earlier, the gathering also offered ‘Fateha’ for the martyrs of all the political parties, particularly PTI, who were targeted by the terrorists during the electioneering. The Fateha was led by Senator Faisal Javed.

As the meeting started, Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented a resolution in favour of Imran Khan’s nomination to become the party’s parliamentary leader. The resolution was accepted unanimously.

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee after nomination, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he had started this struggle about 22 years ago.

He said today, he had been given the biggest of responsibilities adding that the first phase of a 22-year long struggle had been completed.

Imran Khan said the masses had defeated the political elite for the first time after 1970. “This happens rarely that in a two-party system a third one gets a chance,” he said.

The PTI Chairman said the people had voted for change and the masses had totally rejected the old faces.

He said the nation was confronted by many challenges adding “the people do not expect us to govern the traditional way; we are viewed as different. If we do traditional politics then we would also fall prey to the public wrath.”

He said all the decisions would be taken on merit and in the national interests. He vowed to “lead by example”, saying “I would never ask you to do something that I wouldn’t do myself.”

He said that he would give answers to the public question for an hour every week like it was done in England. We would also make the ministers answerable to the public, he added.