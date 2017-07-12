LAHORE, July 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said Imran Khan cannot come to power
through backdoor despite his all-out efforts.
In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said
from the tenure of General Pervaiz Musharraf till today,
Imran Khan had always relied upon artificial supports.
Shehbaz Sharif said the nature had granted unique
opportunity to Imran Khan in KPK but he had proved with
his not-worthwhile performance in all sectors of life that
public service was beyond their capacity whose politics
totally depended on conspiracies, lies,accusations and abuses.
He said Imran Khan had threatened to file a reference
against me in the court. I would wait for this reference and I
am quite sure that Niazi Sahib will use the excuses to
avoid appearing before the court after this reference.
Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan’s accusation
against me is not a new thing. He has already leveled many
such baseless and false allegations and I have filed a lawsuit
worth ten billion rupees for such a slanderous statement
against him.
The chief minister said that this man had announced in a
speech during the public meeting of March 23, 2013 in Lahore
that he would not lie again. But it was regrettable that this
announcement proved another lie and if lies and name-calling
were excluded from politics of Imran Khan today, then there
would be nothing left in it.
Imran Khan cannot come to power through backdoor: CM
LAHORE, July 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad