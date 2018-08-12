Imran Khan and team will do what is best for country: Waqar Younis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Former Pakistan Test and ODI captain Waqar Younis believes that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and his team will do what is best for the country.

Speaking to a private news channl on Sunday , he welcomed the change and expressed hopes of a better future for Pakistan.

The 46-year-old said there were a lot of areas that needed improvement in cricket and other industries, and that Imran was aware of the challenges facing the sports landscape.

“The good thing is Imran has played cricket and that also top-level cricket. No one is a better judge of it than him. He has been thinking about changes in the sport for a long time,” said Younis.

The former coach pointed out Imran had always been talking about making changes in the domestic cricket to have fewer teams, better playing conditions, better cricket stadiums and a better standard of cricket overall.

To a question on his meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala after the PTI won the July 25 election, Younis said, “It was our responsibility to meet him and give him hope. We discussed a number of things at the meeting which will hopefully bring improvements.”