Imran Ismail takes oath as 33rd Governor of Sindh

KARACHI, Aug 27 (APP):Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh here on Monday administered the oath to Imran Ismail as the 33rd Governor of Sindh.

The ceremony held at Governor House and was attended by Chief

Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali and his cabinet members along with

presidential candidate Dr. Arif Alvi, members of parliament, senior

officials, diplomats and envoys from different countries.

Political activists and people from different walks of life were

also present on the occasion.