Imran Ismail takes oath as 33rd Governor of Sindh

250
APP64-27 KARACHI: August 27 - Chief Justice Sindh High Court Mr. Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administering the oath to Imran Ismail as 33rd Governor Sindh during a ceremony at Governor House. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi

KARACHI, Aug 27 (APP):Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh here on Monday administered the oath to Imran Ismail as the 33rd Governor of Sindh.
The ceremony held at Governor House and was attended by Chief
Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali and his cabinet members along with
presidential candidate Dr. Arif Alvi, members of parliament, senior
officials, diplomats and envoys from different countries.
Political activists and people from different walks of life were
also present on the occasion.