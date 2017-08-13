Imran introduced derogatory language in country’s politics: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA
Talal Chaudhry on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had introduced
derogatory language in the country’ politics and his speeches were witnessed in that
regard.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan always hit the
personal lives of other political parties heads, adding that he should learn from farmer
prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who spoke decent speeches during his
Islamabad to lahore journey.
He said Imran Khan had destroyed the rich values and civilized
political culture in the country and he was person of that who had used obscene language
against opponents.
There were lot of differences between Imran’s statements and action
and he was popular for personal attacking to other political parties heads, he added.
The MNA said Imran has degree of Oxford London but using rubbish language
for political opponents and he was a uncivilized political person and his actions
does not reflects that he was an educated person.
Talal Chaudhry said PTI chief should aware from ground realities and accept
them, he said adding G.T road was full of human heads and rose petals during
Nawaz Sharif Travel form Islamabad to Lahore.
