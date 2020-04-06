Imran initiated self- accountability process in greater national interest: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Prime Minster Imran Khan had taken a historic step to start self-accountability process in greater national interest.

Talking to media here, the SAPM said the reshuffle in the cabinet was the discretion of the prime minister done to improve the governance and make performance benchmark. “No such example of self-accountability in political history of Pakistan was available in the past”, she remarked.

She said the steps taken by the PM were the manifestation that in Naya Pakistan there was no holy cow and the prime minister preferred institutions over the personalities.

She said the people of Pakistan in 2018 election gave mandate to the PTI to root out corruption and the county was moving towards that directions under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling his responsibilities as a trustee of masses and he had the conviction that interference in public welfare would not be tolerated, the SAPM said.

Dr. Firdous said unfortunately 5 per cent elite had usurped the rights of 95 per cent general public and Imran Khan had waged a struggle to give them their usurped rights.

She said the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) was created to control monopolies but instead of performing its duties it colluded

with the cartels which resulted in addition to the problems of the general public.

She said the process of restructuring of CCP was being started so that such situation could be avoided in future.

She said steps were being taken to collect and maintain the data related to sugar industry from sugarcane produce, sugar production and its cost through technology.

The SAPM said at this critical juncture when the nation was fighting coronavirus, there was a need of unity to defeat this pandemic.

Dr. Firdous said some leaders in the opposition were trying to get political mileage from the current situation, adding an opposition politician held a press conference and tried to mislead the nation about the issue.

She urged the opposition to have courage to give credit to Prime minister Imran Khan over the start of the process of self -accountability.