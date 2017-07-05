Imran incapable of differentiating between security and protocol: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum

Aurangzeb has strongly refuted Imran Khan’s tweet in which he

had questioned protocol given to Maryam Nawaz on her

appearance before the JIT, saying that Imran was incapable of

differentiating between security and protocol.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, she

said that Maryam Nawaz being the daughter of the Prime Minister,

who had waged a successful war against the terrorist outfits, was

given necessary security to protect her and it was wrong to

misconstrue it as a protocol.

In regards to Imran’s observation about excessive

deployment of security personnel the minister said that thousands of

PML (N) workers had come from all over the country to show

their solidarity with their leader, therefore the local

administration took all precautionary measures to prevent

any untoward incident.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz and the family

members accompanying her came in their own private cars and Imran

should know that those who respected their daughters accompanied

them the way the family did.

Marriyum said that people like Imran

who did not even accept their daughters, usually made such

irresponsible statements.

The minister asked Imran in which capacity

he played snake and ladder (Luddo) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Chief Minister’s House adding that the people knew that the snake could

climb the ladder to the corridors of power only through playing the

game of Luddo.

The minister said that Imran Khan should

tell the nation in which capacity he was using official

helicopter of KP government and why was he absconding from the

courts of law?