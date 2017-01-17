Imran hurls allegations but fails to present evidence in SC: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Daniyal Aziz, Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan hurled allegations but he did not present any evidence in the court on Panama papers case.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court, he said the evidence which PTI had presented in the press conferences and talk shows, could not be presented it in the court as evidence.

He said that Imran Khan had already submitted and tendered an apology in the foreign funding case before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and soon he will also submit and tender an apology in the Supreme Court (SC).

He added that in the case it was important to include article 62 and article 19 of the constitution.

He said PTI does not seem to have any opportunity for winning the next general election.

He censured the PTI chief and said Imran Khan consistently telling lies and he is the master of U-turns and somersaults.