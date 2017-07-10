Imran hatching conspiracies as he doesn’t want country’s development: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was busy in hatching conspiracies against the present government because he did not want development and prosperity in the country.

Imran Khan was doing politics of agitation and chaos, and levelling baseless allegations against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said speaking in a PTV programme.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan had developed the habit of asking others to resign and same was the case with his demand for the prime minister’s resignation on mere allegations. He himself was involved in money laundering and charity funds corruption, he alleged.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had shown reservations regarding two members of the joint investigation team and its investigation process.

The JIT had since submitted its report with the Supreme Court and the PML-N government would now accept the court’s decision in the Panama Papers case, he added.