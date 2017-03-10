Imran has spoiled decorum of Parliament: Saad Rafiq

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafiq Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan had spoiled the decorum of the Parliament through his derogative language and aggressive attitudes.

Talking to media at the Parliament House Lobby, he said Imran Khan did not respect anyone icluding institutions such as media, courts, Parliament and so on.

He said the PTI’s members were following the foot-steps of Imran Khan

and behaving inhumanely with other colleagues in the Parliament.

PTI MNA Murad Saeed attacked on PML-N MNA Javed Latif, in reaction, he used some harsh words.

He said Imran Khan was a troblesome in the development of the country, due to its sit-ins politics China Pakistan Economic Corridor had been delayed almost a year.

Saad Rafiq said Imran Khan gave a negative message to the world by boycotting the joint session on the arrival of Turkish president and later on Kashmir issue.

He said he had always leveled baseless allegations on Sharif family and

used slang language.

He said recently, Imran Khan had also tried to divide the nation on Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match held in Lahore adding, entire nation was united including Pakistan Army and political parties to make the event successful.

He said the PSL was a hope of reviving cricket and other sports in the

country and it would portray a soft image of Pakistan in the world.

He hailed Sheikh Rasheed and Siraj ul Haq for coming to Lahore to see the PSL final which couraged the confidence of nation.

Earlier talking to media PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said it was not the first time that Murad Saeed was spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of the assembly adding he had attacked on Khaqan Abbasi and Arsalan Iftikhar.

He said he did not made any wrong statement at the floor of the house, he just expressed his ideas against those who called for civil disobedient movement in the country.