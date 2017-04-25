Imran habitual of levelling baseless allegations: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.
Musadik Malik Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran
Khan was habitual of levelling baseless allegations on others.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI chief had
made a habit to malign national institutions and his political
rivals.
He said attitude adopted by the PTI was very strange that
its leaders accepted things of their choice including findings of judicial commision on
electoral rigging or court verdict on Panama papers.
Dr.Musadik said Imran Khan should tell the nation about his
resources for travelling in helicopters and lavish living.
To a question, he said report on Dawnleak has yet to come
however it would be released soon .
He said it would be pre-mature to fix responsibility on
anyone before the report was made public.
