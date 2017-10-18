Imran failed to provide proofs of foreign funding to his party: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP)::Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had no provided proof of foreign funding received by his party to the court, evaded taxes and hid facts during the judicial proceedings.

Speaking to media-men outside the Supreme Court here, he said Imran Khan did not respect any court, and attacked and abused state institutions.

He said all the lies of Imran Khan were part of the court record. The anti terrorism court had twice issued his arrest warrants.

His affairs were now before the public. He misstated facts in the nomination papers for 1997 and 2002 elections, Daniyal added.

The minister said the PTI leader had himself admitted that he did gambling to pay off debts of his political party. A person, who gambled, could not be called “Sadiq and Ameen”, he remarked.

He said the report of torture on police officer Asmatullah Junejo had been presented before the court.

He said the court had not yet sought the record which carried proofs against Imran Khan. The court had ordered that properties of Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri should be confiscated, he added.

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen, he said, had admitted his wrongdoings during the proceedings of the case.

Daniyal said the performance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was before the public and the election of 2018 would be trial of those persons who did nothing but only staged sit-ins and held protest demonstrations.

The political pygmies were looking for ways to get into power through backdoor but their conspiracies would be foiled, he said.