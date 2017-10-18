Imran failed to present money trail before court: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP)::Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had failed to present money trail before the court in cases pending against him.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI leaders were in the habit of having baseless talk and they were only used to use derogatory language against others.

The minister alleged that the bank statements sent by Jemima Khan, ex-wife of Imran Khan, were bogus.

He said Imran Khan had admitted in a private TV channel programme that he had run the party from the money earned from gambling. It was Imran, who had introduced use un-parliamentary language in the politics, he added.

Imran and his party, he said, had failed to prove any corruption against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.

Daniyal Aziz said all national institutions should work in their defined domains as per the constitution of the country.