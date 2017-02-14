Imran escaping from accountability: Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Babar S Akbar, a founder member of Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf on Tuesday said that Imran Khan who throughout his political life talked about accountability, was now avoiding courts to hide his financial misdeeds.

Akbar said this while talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court premises after appearing in the case to restrain Election Commission of Pakistan from examining audited accounts of PTI on the allegation of foreign funding to the party.

He said, “I was founder member of the PTI and me and Imran Khan established the party together. PTI was launched in the name of accountability of corrupt people. Now he would not let Imran Khan escape from his own accountability.”

Akbar offered Imran Khan to debate with him on any TV show and he will prove that Imran was running from his own promises which he made with the party.

He said Imran Khan himself said that levelling allegations was an immoral act but now when he approached ECP, PTI chief made baseless charges against him.

He accused Imran Khan of double standards.

Now PTI was afraid of revealing its accounts to hide its

corruption and money trail, he added.