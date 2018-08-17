Imran elected leader of the House after 22 years of struggle

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):The National Assembly has elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as leader of the House, after over two decades of struggle of former captain of

Pakistan cricket team.

Imran, Khan’s party PTI got majority in July 25 elections. He will take oath of

office on Saturday and become 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

176 members of the National Assembly voted in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) chairman, while his opponent, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

president Shehbaz Sharif, secured 96 votes.

After PM’s election, PML-N lawmakers chanting slogans of ‘respect the vote’. Women lawmakers of

PML-N and PTI also chanted slogans in favour of their parties.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the third largest party in the House that joined the PML-N and

others in an opposition alliance, withdrew its support from Sharif’s candidacy

as premier days before the election and abstained from voting.

One member of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), which contested elections under the Muttahida

Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) banner, also abstained from voting for either candidate.