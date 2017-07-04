ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Asif Kirmani Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran
Khan and his cronies were confusing people by distorting facts about
Panama case to serve their vested interests.
Talking to media here at Federal Judicial Academy, he said
PML-N does not need any favour rather Justice must be done by
keeping aside personal likes and dislikes to fulfill requirements of
justice.
He observed that the reports of JIT’s rejection to send questionnaire
to Qatar prince was tantamount to contempt of court.
Expressing reservations over the reports of
finalizing JIT report without recording statement of Qatar prince,
he said Qatar Prince is the main defence witness of Sharif family’s
case and Prince’s statement is must for meeting the requirements of
justice.
Prince has already offered his cooperation to JIT regarding
their investigations in the case.
Commenting on Imran Khan’s statement, he said PML-N has same
face. Imran is notorious for taking frequent U-turns.
Responding to a question, he said the government has nothing
to do with blocking of roads leading to the Federal Judicial
Commission.
Imran, cronies distorting Panama facts: Kirmani
