Imran changing stance in Bani Gala land case: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik Wednesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)

chief Imran Khan was changing his stance regarding the purchase of

Bani Gala land in the Supreme Court.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was

contradiction in Imran’s statements given in TV interviews

and in the court on his Bani Gala land case.

He said Imran Khan also owned an off-shore company and kept

it undeclared while contesting elections.

Dr Musadik said the government was fully cooperating with

joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

leadership had a clear stance on the supremacy of the law and the

constitution, and there would be no compromise in that regard.