ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik Wednesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)
chief Imran Khan was changing his stance regarding the purchase of
Bani Gala land in the Supreme Court.
Talking to a private news channel, he said there was
contradiction in Imran’s statements given in TV interviews
and in the court on his Bani Gala land case.
He said Imran Khan also owned an off-shore company and kept
it undeclared while contesting elections.
Dr Musadik said the government was fully cooperating with
joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers.
To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
leadership had a clear stance on the supremacy of the law and the
constitution, and there would be no compromise in that regard.
Imran changing stance in Bani Gala land case: Musadik
