Imran can’t fool people anymore: Abid Sher

HAFIZABAD, Dec 15 (APP):State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali

Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has always

caused anarchy and chaos in the country by telling the nation lies

during the past two years.

Talking to the media at the residence of PML-N Youth Wing leader

Kashif Randhawa here, he said that people would not be

fooled by Imran Khan now. He said that the PTI would never succeed

in his mission of grabbing power. Due to his anti-democratic policies,

the wheel of progress had been halted, he added.

About Hudaibiya Papers case decision, he said that it was a moral

victory of the Sharif brothers. He declared that due to pro-people

policies of the incumbent government, the PML-N would sweep the

forthcoming general elections.

He said that the PML-N government would complete its tenure and

general elections would be held on time.

Replying to another question, he hoped that the delimitation bill

would be approved by Senate on December 19.