Imran calls for restart of Pakistan-Indian dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria Friday called on Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf here at his Bani Gala residence to greet him on success of his party that emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 general election.

During the meeting, the chairman PTI stressed the need to restart dialogue between Pakistan and India on all outstanding issues including Kashmir, according to a statement issued by the PTI Media Wing.

Imran Khan also expressed concerns over the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He hoped that the SAARC Summit would be held soon in Islamabad.

The meeting was also attended by party leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shahzad Waseem and Naeemul Haq.

The PTI Chairman welcomed the positive message conveyed by the Indian high commissioner on behalf of his government and reiterated his hope for both the countries to move forward for the betterment of the people of the subcontinent.

The Indian High Commissioner expressed the hope of a positive era in the ties between the two countries.

He said after Indian Prime Minister Modi’s call to Pakistan’s prime minister designate Imran Khan, there was a new optimism in India that relations would move forward positively.

The Indian Prime Minister had also phoned Imran Khan following the overwhelming success of his party in the general election last week. Modi during his telephonic conversation had expressed good wishes for Imran Khan and said India was ready to start a new era of relations with Pakistan.

The PTI Chairman had told Modi that since wars and bloodshed created tragedies, efforts should be made to resolve the issues through dialogue. The two countries would have to make joint efforts to retrieve the poor masses from the merciless clutches of poverty, he added.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari also posted a picture of the High Commissioner along with the PTI chief in which he presented Imran Khan a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile Faisal Javed Khan, PTI Senator and Chairman Standing Committee on Information Broadcasting and Additional Secretary Information in a tweet said Cricket legends from India and Kaptaan’s (captain’s) old friends Kapil Dev, Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar had been invited to attend oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan for the office of prime minister, slated for August 18.