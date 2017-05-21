Imran becomes security risk in revenge: Saad

LAHORE, May 21 (APP): Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said

on Sunday that PTI chairman Imran Khan had become security risk for

the country as he was wearing spectacles of revenge and he did not

care about national interest.

Talking to media here, he said that Imran is cutting the same

branch of democracy where he is sitting.

He said that some of lawyers had discussed the resignation of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif but most of the lawyers termed the demand

of resignation as unnecessary.

“In the movement of restoration of Judiciary, we, civil society and

judges were together,” he added.

To a question, he said that the government and Pak Army were on the same

page, adding that no compromise would be made on the issue of

national security.

The minister said the issue of Kalbhoshan was the issue of national

security and he was punished by the military court, adding that no

politics should be practiced on this issue.

He said that voices were being raised in India against filing the

issue in the International Court of Justice.

On the Prime Minister visit to Saudi Arabia, he said that international

matters would be discussed with international leaders in the Saudi Arab tour of the premier.