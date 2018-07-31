Imran bags 545,922 votes from five constituencies

PESHAWAR, Jul 31 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan Tuesday bagged 545,922 votes from five national assembly constituencies which is the highest number of aggregate votes get by any candidate in general

election 2108.

Imran Khan bags 92,891 votes from NA 53, 113,822 votes from NA 35 Bannu, 163,538 from NA 95 Minawali, 84,313 votes from NA 131 Lahore and 91,358 votes from NA 243 Karachi.