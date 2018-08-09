Imran assures for full support for solving Karachi issues: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi Thursday said Imran Khan had assured to extend full cooperation for solving issues of Karachi.

Talking to media here, he said the PTI chief had pledged to introduce a strong local government system across the country.

He said development projects would be implemented under local government system, despite members of provincial assemblies, during the PTI government.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said Imran Khan linked development of Pakistan with the development of Karachi.