Imran urges people to participate in polls with full resolve

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan addressing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a video message, Wednesday stated that they must participate in the upcoming polls with full commitment and resolve.

“This is a historic election and your active participation will ensure a strengthened government of PTI”, he

said according to a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department here.

He claimed there was a need to steer the country in the right direction amid problems like depleting economy.

“We have to reform our basic structures and for this we need a powerful government”, he observed. He said that a powerful government was only possible if people came out and voted.

Expressing his grief over recent terror incidents, he stated that Haroon Bilour’s death and Mastung incident were extremely heartbreaking.

“Unfortunately I was unable to go to offer condolence to Haroon Bilour’s family and had to cancel many public gatherings, but I want you to understand that this election is very important for you and for the future of your upcoming generations,” he added.

He asked the people to vote for PTI and ideology if they wanted a better Pakistan.