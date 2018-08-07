Imran appears before NAB KP in helicopter case

PESHAWAR, Aug 07 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf , Imran Khan here

Tuesday appeared before a combined investigation team of National

Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakthtunkhwa, Media Officer told APP by phone.

Imran was handed over a questionnaire containing 15 questions pertaining to the use of helicopter during his visits to KPK, to be replied within fifteen days-time under the NAB law.

The NAB official informed Imran remained in NAB office for

over an hour. Former KP CM, Pervez Khattak, Speaker Asad Qesar and Babar Awan accompanied

the PTI chief.

Strict security measures were put in place around NAB’s

Peshawar office. Security has also been tightened in Hayatabad and surrounding

areas.

It merits to mention here the NAB had issued a notice to

Imran Khan on July 11, summoning him to appear before a combined investigation

team on August 7.