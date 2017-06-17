Imran an ‘absconder’ from Pakistani, US courts: Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N leader

Muhammad Talal Chaudry Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI)

Chairman Imran Khan was an ‘absconder’ both from Pakistani and US

courts.

In a democracy, a leader had to be accountable to the people,

but like avoiding courts was avoiding the people’s court, he said

in a press statement.

Talal said Imran Khan had been utilizing charity funds and

donations for political purposes as was evident from the sit-in.

Reham Khan had already revealed facts in that regard.

He alleged that the PTI chief was, in fact, hatching

conspiracies against democracy. For the purpose, he even received

funds from Indians. He was part of a conspiracy launched at

international level against Pakistan.

He said Imran was using derogatory language against the state

institutions and disrespecting them for his political gains. It was

an undemocratic attitude for which he would have to quit the

political arena. Moreover, he was indulged in embezzlement of

charity funds, he added.

He said the general election 2018 election would decide as

to whom the people of Pakistan wanted to work for their welfare.

The PML-N leader said the PTI chief was gathering turn-coats

from other political parties.