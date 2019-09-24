Imran advocating Kashmiris case in effective, dignified manner: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was presenting the case of besieged Kashmiris in front of the international community in an effective and dignified manner.

In a series of tweet, the SAPM said that recent grave situation in Kashmir remained the focus during meetings with heads of state and governments. Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister sensitized the world about the plight of 8 million besieged Kashmiris and added that a serious humanitarian crisis was brewing up.

Dr Firdous said that residents of Paradise on earth have been literally imprisoned and the roads and streets present a deserted look. During his meeting with US President Trump, the PM stressed for lifting of curfew in the occupied state.