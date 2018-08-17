Improving living standard, economy mission of PTI govt: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Newly elected Member National Assembly (MNA), Asad Umer Friday said that improving living standard, economy and income of people was the mission of PTI’s democratically elected government.

Talking to a news channel, he said it was a big challenge for PTI government to ensure basic amenities of life to the masses of the country.

“We will have to create job opportunities for youth, “ he said.

To a question, he said that the PTI had majority votes for the slot of PM.

“We will improve the economy and Pakistan according to the wishes of the masses, “ he said.

To a question, he said the journey for changing the fate of Pakistan was going to begin.