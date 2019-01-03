Improvement in relations with US important for regional stability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Thursday said improvement in

Pak-US relations was important for regional stability.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan has suffered immensely in the war on terrorism. He said

bilateral relations would move towards further improvement if US also understood Pakistan’s significance and

the role it played in the war on terror.

The Information Minister said peace in Pakistan was linked with Afghanistan. He pointed out that the

US also has an important role in the context of Afghan stability.

US President Donald Trump in a statement earlier stated that his country desired great relationship with

Pakistan and that he was looking forward to meet the new Pakistani leadership.

In another tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was actually the

revolution of middle class.

He said since the middle class was the most vocal, therefore, often the reaction on some matters was

immediate and came without a complete picture. He, however, said at present there was an unwavering faith

on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This was the reason that criticism on a single matter could

not hold its ground, he said.