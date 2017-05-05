Improved communication, road networks to improve living standards : PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said improved communication and roads networks would improve the standard of lives of people and greatly boost economic activities.

Talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said the Federal Government would ensure all possible support to the government of AJ&K.

The Prime Minister said AJ&K government must work even more vigorously for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

He said it was the collective responsibility of the federal and AJ&K governments to serve the people.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan apprised the Prime Minister on the progress made on ongoing development and welfare schemes and projects in AJ&K.

He said developmental and infrastructure projects were being proactively pursued with utmost adherence to merit and transparency.

The people of AJ&K would enormously benefit from the development and welfare schemes, Raja Farooq said.