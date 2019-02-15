Important breakthroughs achieved in US-Taliban talks: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that important breakthroughs have been achieved in the talks between the United States and Taliban and more progress was expected in the upcoming rounds of negotiations in Doha.

The foreign minister said this addressing a Panel Discussion on “Update on Afghanistan” during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, a Foreign Office statement said.

The panel also included Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, former US Secretary of State John Kerry and Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s strong support in breaking the political stalemate in Afghanistan. Pakistan had sincerely responded to the US request for facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan that led to direct US-Taliban talks in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Qureshi said Pakistan offered maximum cooperation and facilitation to the US Special Representative on Afghan Peace and Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad in his mission, which had been acknowledged by him and the Trump administration.

The foreign minister briefed the audience about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long-standing vision for a peaceful settlement of Afghan conflict as opposed to finding a military solution.

Qureshi added that Pakistan’s approach for peace in Afghanistan had shaped the international community’s opinion to give a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan a fair chance, through an inclusive peace and reconciliation process that was fully led and owned by the Afghans themselves.

He said Pakistan’s vision was practical and sync with the ground realities of Afghanistan and the region. Pakistan has acted as an honest and reliable bridge between Afghanistan and the international community to share its hard earned experiences to set the direction right for a peaceful resolution of the four decades old conflict, he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had been supporting all peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan as part of its shared responsibility with other regional countries and the international community.

He said Pakistan desired to see a genuine and inclusive peace and reconciliation process with full Afghan ownership. Such a process would provide the foundation for an intra-Afghan dialogue that would be the key towards resolving sensitive and critical national issues by the Afghans themselves, Qureshi added.

He said that no country other than Pakistan would benefit more from peace in Afghanistan, because after Afghanistan no other country has suffered as much as Pakistan. It would therefore remain the torch bearer of finding security, stability and economic development and progress of the whole region could be ensured.