Implementation on NAP going successfully to eliminate terrorism: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan

Iqbal Thursday said implementation on National Action Plan (NAP)

is continuing successfully to eliminate terrorism and extremism from

the country.

The minister said this during a meeting with ambassador of

United States to Pakistan David Hale.

Both sides discussed mutual relations between the two

countries, a press release issued here by the Ministry of

Interior said.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is desirous for peace in the

region so that the masses can lead a prosperous life.

The ambassador offered anti terror training programmes to the

law enforcement agencies of Pakistan.

Both the sides agreed that opportunities have been created for

the students of Pakistan in the top universities of United States of

America.