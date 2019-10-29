Implementation of “Uniform Curriculum” to provide equal education

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The government’s efforts for the implementation of “Uniform Curriculum” would achieve goals of “education for all’ including 100 percent literacy rate, said an official from Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, she said that MoHR has taken initiative to add a chapter on Human Rights as compulsory from Class 1st to class 10th and “Uniform Curriculum” which would promote the importance of equal rights.

She said that MoHR also drew the attention of Ministry of Education for their policy related to minorities’ rights and asked them to include a subject book on “Ikhlaqiat” (Morality) rather than book on Islamiyat as subject.

She said that the implementation of “Uniform Curriculum” would increase the literacy rate from the ground to high level also.

She further added that the government is committed to provide equal education among students and the drop out trend of education among girls marked low through the implementation of “Uniform Curriculum” in the country.

She said unfair means and sometimes with the involvement of well -organized cheating “mafias” would also be curbed through the implementation of uniform Curriculum.

The teachers’ training and class room methodology is also essential for the improvements of creative thinking and display of the PM’s vision to the implementation of ” Uniform Curriculum “in all over the country is also part and parcel, she further added.