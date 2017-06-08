ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP):The government is committed to implement
Prime Mnister’s Rs 180 billions “Trade Enhancement Package” on priority basis which would help promote industrial growth, besides boosting country’s exports.
Ministry of Textile through implementation of the policy will
provide incentives worth Rs 162 billion for the modernization and
development of textile sector, a senior official of Ministry of
Textile told APP here on Thursday.
“Textile sector will get Rs 162 billion out of the Rs 180
billion “Trade Enhancement Package” announced by Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”
The package is for a duration of 18 months starting from
January 2017 to June 2018.
The government had given relaxation on the import of textile
machinery to enhance the capacity of the sector, he added.
The official said that through this package cost of doing
business would reduce which would lead to further boosting in
the business activities.
He said the Ministry had started a training programme for
cotton growers to help them control pest and better manage crops.
About 5,000 progressive farmers and workers of field extension
sections of the provincial agriculture departments were initially
trained to control pest and manage crops, he added.
Implementation of Prime Minister Rs.180 billion “Trade enhancement package” to help boost exports
ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP):The government is committed to implement