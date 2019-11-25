Implementation of laws, societal change vital to end violence against women: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed zero-tolerance for violence against women, saying effective implementation of laws and change in societal mindset was significant to address the challenge.

In his address at an event marking International Day for elimination of violence against women here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the issue needed to be discussed at different fora to discourage abuse and aggression against women.

President Alvi said ensuring security and protection of women was important to help their effective participation in mainstream national development.

He mentioned that effective legislation was carried out in the parliament to control crimes against women and called upon the treasury and opposition benches to further support the issue with collective efforts.

He pointed out that women in the country faced difficulties in getting registered the incidents of abuse and stressed that decision on litigation, involving women and children, should no longer take six months.

About media, he said its role was vital in educating society to shun practice of abuse against women and children. He recalled instituting awards for media through Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) after quantifying time allocated for highlighting social issues.

The President said the ethos of Pakistan regarding women right and protection was derived from Islam and mentioned the last sermon of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) advocating their rights and supporting their right to inheritance.

He expressed concern that Pakistan secured 164th ranking among 188 countries, terming it a ‘tip of volcano’ due to severity of the situation.

He mentioned rising cases of harassment against women in the society and stressed effective implementation of the available supporting laws.

President Alvi said there was a need to increase presence of women in public spaces to discourage an attitude of unacceptability against them.

He also supported financial empowerment of women including through inherited property, saying it could help reduce incidence of violence and abuse.