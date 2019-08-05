IMF’s $6 billion EFF program meant for economic reform, growth in Pakistan: Resident Representative IMF

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Resident Representative, International Monitory Fund (IMF), Pakistan Office, Ms Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez on Monday said $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Pakistan intend to support the economic reform program and sustainable economic growth of the country.

The goals of the IMF package in the medium term is debt sustainability, stronger tax collection, an independent central bank, market determined exchange rates regime, and moderate inflation trajectory, Ms Maria Teresa said this while addressing to the round table as guest speaker, organized by ‘Senior Journalist Forum ‘in National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.