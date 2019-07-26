IMF EDs apprised about reform process under fund programme

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir apprised the Executive Directors of International Monetary Fund (IMF) from G-7 Countries about the on-going reform process under the IMF Program in Pakistan and the government’s strong commitment to its successful implementation.

They had an interactive session with EDs of the IMF from G-7 countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany), China, Russia and Switzerland, in their recent visit to Washington, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance Ministry here.

The IMF Board Members shared their thoughts and appreciated the government’s resolve to stabilize and revive the economy.