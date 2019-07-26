ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir apprised the Executive Directors of International Monetary Fund (IMF) from G-7 Countries about the on-going reform process under the IMF Program in Pakistan and the government’s strong commitment to its successful implementation.
They had an interactive session with EDs of the IMF from G-7 countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany), China, Russia and Switzerland, in their recent visit to Washington, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance Ministry here.
The IMF Board Members shared their thoughts and appreciated the government’s resolve to stabilize and revive the economy.
IMF EDs apprised about reform process under fund programme
ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir apprised the Executive Directors of International Monetary Fund (IMF) from G-7 Countries about the on-going reform process under the IMF Program in Pakistan and the government’s strong commitment to its successful implementation.