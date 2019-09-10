Imam Hussain (AS) stood against evil for supremacy of Islam: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the day of Muharram 10 reminds us of the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala when Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) stood against the evil for supremacy of his religion Islam.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Monday, she said Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) did not compromise on the bright and golden principles of Islam.

The Special Assistant said the great lesson of Youm-e-Ashur was to support the oppressed and did not hesitate from offering any sacrifice for virtue and truth.

On the day of Youm-e-Ashur, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave sacrifice for the supremacy of Islam, she added.