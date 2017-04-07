Imam-e-Ka’aba urges people to get united under banner of Islam

NOWSHERA, April 7 (APP): Imam-e-Kaaba (Grand Holy Mosque of

Makkah), Sheikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Bin Ibrahim Friday urged people

to get united under the banner of Islam and follow teachings of the

Holy Quran and Sunnah to remain integrated and avoid sectarian issues.

He declared that Islam is religion of peace and fraternity and

strictly prohibites violence in the society.

He was delivering Friday sermon (Jumma prayer) to a mammoth

gathering of people and workers of JUIF on occasion of 3-day Jamait

Ulema Islam Centennial Celebrations at Azakhel Nowshera district

here as Chief Guest.

In this reference, he also recited Quran’s verse which means

“to strictly hold the rope of Allah Almighty and not involve

in differences.” “Those Muslims who are most pious and devoted to

Islam are most nearer to Allah Almighty.”

The Imam Ka’aba said there was no place for chaos and violence

in Islam. “Our religion gives the message of peace, love, brotherhood

and harmony,” he added.

The Imam-e-Ka’aba said that success in this world and life

Hereafter lie in strict obedience of teachings of Quran and Sunnah

of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in true spirit.

The elements that instigated violence and disharmony in

the name of Islam are in fact those who created anarchy and

chaos among people for their ulterior motives, he added.

He said these elements are responsible for spreading

hatred among people in shape of sectarianism, disharmony

and intolerance.

He made it clear that Islam has nothing to do with

violence and extremism. “Islam is what Quran and Prophet

Mohammad (PBUH) Sunnah stand for, it is not what extremist

elements claims.”

The Imam-e-Ka’aba also stressed upon Ulema and religious

scholars to play their effective role in forming unity among

Muslims by delivering true message of love, peace and harmony.

He said Ulema are real custodians of Islam and they can

play very effective role in promotion of tolerance, brotherhood

and mutual co-existence among people.

“Islam lays great onus on religious scholars to portray real

teachings of Islam and to guide people for spending a meaningful

life based on teachings of Quran and Sunnah,” he said. “Every

challenge the Ummah face today can be overcome through unity

among our ranks”, he added.

Imam-e-Kaaba offered special prayers for unity of Muslim

Ummah, supremacy of Islam, progress, peace and development

of Pakistan, righteousness for people, healing for patients,

and eradication of poverty in people.

Later, Imam-e-Ka’aba Sheikh Seleh Bin Muhammad Ibrahim led

Friday prayer, offered by hundreds of thousands of faithful.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad

Yousaf, Federal Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durani,

Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and delegates

from JUI Hind Maulana Asad Madani, JUIF central and provincial

leaders and delegates from Pakistan, Middle East, and others

countries also attended the prayers.

The gathering was also addressed by JUIF Central Ameer

Maulana Fazl ur Rehaman and Saudi Religious Affairs Minister

Seleh Bin Abdul Aziz Al- Sheikh.