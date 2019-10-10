Imad Wasim to lead Northern team in National T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):All-rounder Imad Wasim would lead the Northern side in the upcoming National Twenty20 Cup 2019, scheduled to take place at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from October 13 to 24.

The six cricket association sides would take place in a single-league format,

with the top four sides featuring in the October 23 semi-finals. The final of the National T20 Cup would be played on October 24.

Briefing to media persons at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday, Northern

team head coach Muhammad Waseem announced the squad for the T20

tournament. “Imad would lead the Northern side while Umar Amin will be his

deputy,” he added.