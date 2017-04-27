Imad, Sami help Federal to a superb victory

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Skipper Imad Wasim led Federal Areas from the front smashing an unbeaten 69 runs off 49 balls achieving the biggest total of the Pakistan Cup One Day beating Balochistan by

four wickets with 16 balls remaining at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

Imad’s innings included five 4s and three 6s. It was Sami Aslam who played an excellent innings of 169 runs off 126 balls hitting 17 fours and 5 sixes making it possible for Federal team come near to victory. He was helped by Muhammad Hafeez who scored 68 runs off 54 balls including 8 fours and 2 sixes while Zohaib Ahmed made 34 runs and Sohail Khan remained not out on 22 runs.

For Balochistan, Rameez Aziz grabbed two wickets for 38 runs.

Earlier Balochistan posted a mammoth total of 375 runs for the loss

of seven wickets in 50 overs.

Captain Fakhar Zaman led from the front and scored 104 runs off 81 balls smashing 15 fours and 2 sixes. Sahibzada Farhan (54), Agha Salman (52), Sohaib Maqsood (42), Taimur Khan (42), Rameez Aziz

(39 not out) and Bismillah Khan (20 not out) also batted well.

For Federal Areas, Sohail Khan, Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Irfan took

two wickets each for 83, 80 and 58 runs, respectively.

In reply, Federal Areas achieved the target in 47.2 overs for the

loss of six wickets. Sami was declared man of the match.

Summarised Score:

Balochistan 375-7 in 50 overs: (Fakhar Zaman 104, 15x4s, 2x6s, 82

balls, Sahibzada Farhan 54, 6x4s, 1×6, 49 balls, Salman Ali Agha 52,

4x4s, 1×6, 44 balls, Taimur Khan 42, 1×4, 3x6s, 45 balls, Sohaib

Maqsood 42, 2x4s, 1×6 43 balls, Ramiz Aziz 39, 3x4s, 2×6, 20 balls,

, Bismillah Khan 20, 4x4s, 9 balls, Muhammad Irfan 2-58, Ehsan Adil

2-80, Sohail Khan 2-83).

Federal Areas 378-6 in 47.2 overs: (Sami Aslam 169, 15x4s, 5x6s, 126

balls, Imad Wasim 69*, 5x4s, 3x6s, 49 balls, Muhammad Hafeez 68,

8x4s, 2×6, 54 balls, Zohaib Ahmed 34, 3x4s, 1×6, 31 balls, Sohail

Khan 22*, 2x4s, 1×6, 11 balls, Ramiz Aziz 2-38, Aamir Yamin 1-50,

Sohail Tanvir 1-50, Azizullah 1-70).