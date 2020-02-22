‘I’ll stand firm with my iron brothers,’ A Pakistani student in Wuhan

BEIJING, Feb 22 (APP):For the past few weeks, Pakistani doctoral student Muhammad Sultan Irshad has been writing his research articles in the international dormitory of Hubei University, Wuhan.

He came to China to pursue his doctoral study in September last year. After the COVID-19 broke out, he stayed in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, along with hundreds of his Pakistani compatriots.

“I was doing an experiment in my lab and then a very kind staff member of my school told me about the virus. I was surprised by the sense of responsibility of the Chinese people who could behave like one unit in a very short period of time,” Sultan told China.org.cn.

“It is an unfortunate and disturbing event. The outbreak of this virus has cost precious human lives,” Sultan said. “Every crisis is a check on the resilience of a nation. I chose to stay in Wuhan with an open heart and China has since proved its worth and mettle.”

Wuhan city is still in lockdown in an attempt to curb coronavirus transmissions. Though it has caused inconvenience, Sultan felt safe and well cared for in his university.

“Hubei University is equipped with all the required necessities. Our university management provides us food and a service to buy things. I cook myself,” Sultan said.

Hubei University has provided assistance to help the international students receive basic necessities. The students can order and get the food delivered from the campus

supermarket. According to staff, the university has distributed three deliveries of free food to the international students.

“We are highly optimistic and stand firm with the Chinese nation and we strongly believe in our university management.”

Huang, the apartment managing coordinator of Hubei University, stays day and night with the students since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Since the founding of relations China and Pakistan have enjoyed a close relationship and the virus has been a chance to exemplify that. So far, the Pakistani government has sent 300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves to China.

“Pakistan stands with the people and govt of China in their difficult and trying time and it will always stand by them,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Feb. 12. “We will be extending every material & moral support to China just as China has always stood by us during all our times of trial and tribulation.”

Though he misses his family, Sultan told his parents that he would still stay put. He recalled how he comforted his mother and reassured her by telling that he was taken good care of. She responded by telling him she was proud that he was standing firm with his “iron brother.”

According to the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, three Pakistani citizens affected by novel coronavirus in China have been cured and discharged from hospitals in Guangzhou and Shenzhen of Guangdong province.

Sultan has been following the news and commented that, “the response to the virus sends a very clear message to the world: believe in the Chinese government. I also strongly believe in the Chinese people due to their tremendous positivity, self-esteem, dignity, responsibility, and honesty.”

“The world witnessed the efforts of the great Chinese nation. The way it has managed and controlled the outbreak is unprecedented.” He said that two people had left a deep impression on him: whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang and nurse Wu Yaling who stayed on the job after hearing devastating news of her mother’s death.

“We should be thankful to these unbreakable people, especially doctors, nurses, engineers, military and educational institutions.”

While in quarantine, Sultan has spent his time conducting his research. He said that the quarantine was a “chance to do something for yourself without any disturbance or distraction.”

When asked about what Sultan wanted to do after the epidemic subsides, he said, “I will go first to my lab and do the experiment I have designed. And one more thing, I will sing for the Wuhan people.” He wrote a poem to extend his good wishes to Wuhan.