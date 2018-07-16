I’ll bring fundamental changes to all sectors, says Imran

MIANWALI, July 16 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said Monday that he would bring about fundamental changes to all sectors including industry,commerce and agriculture sectors after coming to power.

Addressing a gathering at Piplan, he said that at present, the economic condition of Pakistan had gone from bad to worse, adding that the price of dollar had reached its peak which would likely to spur inflation.

He said that accountability day of plunderers had begun and they were sentenced for their deeds.

Lamenting on deforestation in Pakistan, Imran vowed to protect forests and plant more and more forests

to save environment.

He said the people of Mianwali had given him a great respect, and hoped that they would make him successful in general election 2018.