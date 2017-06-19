IK not to be jealous as Pakistan progressing under leadership of Prime Minister: Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Member National Assembly Talal

Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan should not feel jealous over

progress of Pakistan which will further prosper under the leadership

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media here on Monday, Talal Chaudhry said that PML-N

believes in the supremacy of the law and constitution.

He expressed the confidence that they will get justice and move forward

victorious.

“Those trying to destabilize the country and thinking to come

into power in any way must know that there is one more court which

is of 200 million people and they would have to be accountable

before them,” Talal added.

He said that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is trying to

protect its lost status by lodging various complaints.

“We hope justice would be made with us by removing our

reservations about leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz, tale of what’s

app, forcing witnesses to change their statements and taping phone

calls,” he added.

Talal said that some people consider themselves above the law

but they should keep in mind that there are moral values and

constitution to follow. He said that Imran Khan wants to dictate

media and listen the words of his own choice which is not acceptable

in media free society.

MNA Daniyal Aziz also hoped that PML-N’s reservationswill be properly

addressed, adding he said Attorney General has stated before the court that there is no hurdle for JIT to complete its assigned task and replies from NAB and FBR have been also submitted.

He said that JIT has been also asked to do its work with care

while NAB Officer has been served notice in light of court decision.

He said that Imran Khan has failed to provide money trail and his

lawyer also admitted before the court that it was omission not to mention Niazi Services Ltd. He hoped that justicewould be made with them as they only seek it.