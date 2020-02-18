Ijaz Shah, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister discuss issues of refugees, illegal immigrants

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah and Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Gatalki Tuesday discussed matters pertaining to the refugees and illegal immigrants.

“The system devised by the Ministry of Interior to control the problem of illegal

immigrants is in place”, said the Minister during a meeting with the visiting Turkish

Deputy Interior Minister.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Ihsan Yurdakul was also present at the meeting.

Ismail Gatalki said that Pakistan and Turkey had gone through similar problems

and that made it easier for both countries to have liaison, not just on government

level but people-to-people contact as well.

He said that refugees and illegal Immigrant problems were two of the major problems faced by Turkey right now and Turkish government had a lot to learn from Pakistan.

Ministry of Interior delegation apprised the Turkish minister that a system to identify illegal immigrants has been operating successfully to deal with them in Pakistan. Furthermore, there has been strict check on all the airports to ensure that no one travels without valid documents.

To eliminate the problem, electronic passports will be introduced within this year.

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said: “We are very thankful to Turkey for supporting

Pakistan at every forum, specifically in Kashmir issue.”

He said the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was very successful and he (Turkey President) was very popular among the masses in Pakistan.

The Turkish Dy. Minister expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two countries will strengthen over the time.